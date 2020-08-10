JPD investigating as seven injured in Sunday gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened across the city Sunday.
The first happened just after 2 p.m. on Ellis Ave. and Lynch Street. A man remains in critical condition in this shooting.
He was shot when someone fired into his car. No suspect has been named.
JPD said that two people were injured in a separate shooting at a gas station.
It happened after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Woodrow Wilson.
The victims were taken to the hospital by private car but their injuries do not appear life-threatening.
Four men were injured in a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Cromwell Street.
This shooting happened after 9:30 p.m.
Two of the victims in this shooting tried to drive away and later crashed at Woodrow Wilson Ave. and Gordon St. One of these men is critical and the other is stable.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
