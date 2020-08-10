Two additional students test positive for COVID-19 at Corinth High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two additional students and a staff member at Corinth High School have tested positive for the coronavirus said the school district in a release Monday.
This brings the total number of cases at the high school to nine students and one staff member.
The district shared that none of these cases have been at the school since August 4. They have completed contract tracing and informed other students who will need to quarantine for 14 days.
On August 6, the district reported that over 100 students were isolating.
Superintendent Dr. Edward Childress said that if the situation worsens they will move toward a hybrid model of learning or go totally virtual.
