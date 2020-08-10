Reports: Ga. Gov. not requiring masks at public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has said that he will not be mandating masks be worn in all public schools, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The AJC reports that Gov. Kemp was speaking at the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when stating the decision would be in the hands of local superintendents.
“We’ve given the responsibility to the schools, to the local superintendents,” Kemp said. “Like most things in education, I’m a firm believer that the local governments know their schools better than the state government does.”
This statement echoes Gov. Kemp’s sentiment that he will not issue a statewide mask ordinance.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.