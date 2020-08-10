Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 98 degrees Sunday, making it the hottest day of the year, so far. This after reaching 97 on Saturday and 97 today. Expect highs to drop by a couple of degrees this week as moisture overtakes the atmosphere, resulting in a better chance for daily showers. The heat index reached over 103 degrees in most spots today. That won’t change much this week, despite the heat and humidity being impacted by showers. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s this week and morning lows will be in the 70s. There is a 60 percent chance for development of the system in the Atlantic. We will monitor it as well. Calm wind tonight and west at 5mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:48pm.