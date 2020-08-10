Miss. teen attacked by pack of dogs while running

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was attacked by several dogs while on a run Sunday, as reported by WTVA.
According to her grandmother Darla Nash, five dogs attacked Tess Lancaster.
A woman delivering mail was able to chase off the dogs by spraying mace.
Lancaster was taken to the hospital in Memphis with injuries to her head and face. She’s been released from the hospital but her grandmother said she will need plastic surgery.
Lancaster, a recent graduate of Alcorn Central High School and class valedictorian, was scheduled to move into her dorm at Mississippi State University this week, her grandmother said.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell says the dogs have been captured. It’s unclear if their owner will face any charges.
