Marquis Bell, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marquis Bell, a 23-year-old man, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting happened at Sinclair Crossing Apartments on Bailey Avenue at approximately 1 p.m.
Holmes said Bell was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Investigators say Bell was sitting inside a vehicle with another man, identified as R. Parker, when the gunman, 26-year-old Landius Holmes drove up to the complex and attacked Parker.
Officers believe Bell went to help Parker and Holmes shot him multiple times.
One day after the shooting, Holmes surrendered to authorities.
He has since been charged with murder.
