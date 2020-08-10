MAC becomes first conference to postpone fall sports, ESPN sources expect more to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 college football season is likely to be canceled. That’s according to a report by ESPN and comes after commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on the 2020 season.
According to ESPN, no major decision was made in Sunday’s meeting but ESPN’s sources say it’s expected that fall sports will be postponed until 2021.
With the Big 10 and PAC-12 leading the push for no football Sunday’s meeting came one day after the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first conference to postponed all fall sports.
Here’s what MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said about that decision:
“This decision is grounded in the core values of the conference that prioritizes student-athlete well being. Clearly, we are charting a conservative path and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group,” said Steinbrecher. “There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student-athletes in situations that are not clearly understood. We have traditionally been a leader on student-athlete well-being issues. This has not been an easy decision, but for the Mid-America Conference, it is the right decision.”
The commissioner says they’re doing everything they can to make spring competitions happen.
The MAC is a part of the Group of 5 Conferences which the AAC and Memphis play in.
League representatives for other group members are reportedly working on their own timeline but often follow the Power 5′s suit.
On twitter, some players are making it known how they feel about playing in the pandemic.
Clemson Quarterback and projected 1st overall pick Trevor Lawrence was one of many players to voice his support for the season using the hashtag “We Want to Play.”
In his Tweet, Lawrence said players would be more at risk if sent home to their own communities since they would have less access to medical care.
He went onto say canceling the season would be damaging to some players futures.
Many other players also voicing their support, calling for players to be given the option to opt-out and keep eligibility and for universal health and safety procedures to be implemented.
