JPD searching for car believed to be involved in deadly shooting

UPDATED: Victim fatally wounded at Ellis Ave. and Lynch St. after shots were fired into a vehicle has succumbed to injuries. He is identified as, Fredrick Smith, Jr.-22. Shots are believed to have been fired from a small white vehicle captured below, just moments prior. #JPD 1/2 https://t.co/Wu5vUNtR2y pic.twitter.com/cA6YXrnhgA