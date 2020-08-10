JPD searching for car believed to be involved in deadly shooting

White car possibly used in crime. (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By China Lee | August 10, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 4:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department confirms that one of the shooting victims from Sunday’s gun violence has died.

Fredrick Smith, 22, was shot on Ellis Ave. and Lynch Street just after 2 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police have released a photo of a small white vehicle that they believe was involved in this shooting.

It appears to be a late model, Mazda CX-3.

If you see this car or know anything about this shooting, call Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

