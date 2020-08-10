First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy August days ahead

MONDAY: If you were a fan of the weekend weather, expect it to carry over into the start of the new work week. Outside of a few fog patches early – mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail as high temperatures get back into the middle 90s. Tacking on the humidity levels, feels like temperatures will top out near 105. A few storms could bubble up during the afternoon – fizzling quickly after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
TUESDAY: Yet another hot and humid day expect with highs in the middle 90s; though, contrary to recent days, the opportunity for afternoon storms may be a bit higher. If storms don’t affect you, expect a mixture of sun and clouds amid the summery heat and humidity.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The standard August pattern of daily scattered showers and storms takes hold again through the rest of the week - the summery steam will remain as well. Storms that bubble up could have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Expect highs topping out in the lower 90s; overnight in the 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
