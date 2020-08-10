Apartment fire claims life of 3-year-old Greenwood girl; Twin brother taken to hospital

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-year-old girl has died of smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Greenwood, the Delta News reports.
Firefighter responded to the fire Thursday afternoon where they found two victims.
Three-year-old Ah’shia Smart and her twin brother were rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Neither child was reported as having any burns.
Ah’shia was pronounced dead later that same day at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
It is still unclear how the twin brother is doing. Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.
