Poplarville mayor Creel tested positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Poplarville mayor Rossie Creel announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Creel spoke about being diagnosed with the coronavirus Friday and what he is doing to keep his family safe, as well as the recovery process.
“This past Friday, I was diagnosed with COVID-19. My family and I are on quarantine orders for 14 days,” said Creel. “I am very sick but I am certainly holding my own. So far, my family is fine as we are on opposite ends of my home and completely staying away from each other.”
Creel goes on to speak about how serious COVID-19 is and encourages others to be as careful as they can in order to not contract the virus.
“It is no joke! It is real! And it is horrible,” Creel said. “I encourage you all to take every possible precaution to prevent contracting the virus!”
Along with announcing his diagnosis of COVID-19, Creel announced that Shirley Wiltshire, Poplarville’s mayor pro tem, will serve as acting mayor until he returns.
At the end of the post, Creel asks for prayers as he is fighting the virus, as well as saying that he will continue to pray for the citizens of Poplarville.
“Again, I covet your prayers as I will also continue to pray for you all,” said Creel. “Se you in a couple weeks.”
