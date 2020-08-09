George County inmate dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate at the George County Regional Correctional Facility has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Sheriff Keith Havard said the inmate, who has not been identified at this time, passed away at George Regional Hospital shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
The 48-year-old inmate was admitted to the hospital this past Wednesday after complaining of chest pains and was then moved to the COVID wing, Havard said.
Havard offers his condolences to the family of the inmate and would like to reassure the public that all possible steps are being taken to care for those who are ill and to mitigate the further spread of the virus, including deep cleaning of all frequently touched surfaces, such as light switches, doorknobs, handrails, workstations, and countertops.
