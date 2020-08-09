First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy, and spotty showers possible today

On Monday, we will start the work week off with more mugginess as we continue to get southerly flow from the Gulf. It will also be pretty hot with temperatures back in the middle 90′s. Scattered showers and storms could be possible during the day on Monday as well. Expect more humidity throughout the week with a gradual increase in rain chances. Temperatures each day will likely still top out in the 90′s. A tropical wave out in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of tropical development through the next 2 to 5 days. The disturbance is not well defined at the moment, but we will continue to keep an eye out on it and have more updates as we get them.