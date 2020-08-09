First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy, and spotty showers possible today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pretty calm and quiet start to the morning with current temperatures in the mid 70′s. We have another hot and steamy day in store for us with temperatures expecting to rise back into the mid 90′s this afternoon. When the moisture is factored in, it will feel more like 105 and possibly close to 110 later today. Try to stay hydrated throughout the day! If you didn’t see any showers or storms yesterday, you might see some today. We have about a 20% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening that will cool some of us off from the summer heat. Tonight, temperatures will cool back down to the middle 70′s.
On Monday, we will start the work week off with more mugginess as we continue to get southerly flow from the Gulf. It will also be pretty hot with temperatures back in the middle 90′s. Scattered showers and storms could be possible during the day on Monday as well. Expect more humidity throughout the week with a gradual increase in rain chances. Temperatures each day will likely still top out in the 90′s. A tropical wave out in the Atlantic has a 20% chance of tropical development through the next 2 to 5 days. The disturbance is not well defined at the moment, but we will continue to keep an eye out on it and have more updates as we get them.
