First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity will continue for the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had another hot day today with temperatures this afternoon back in the middle 90′s and heat indices ranging from 100 to 108 degrees with the humidity factored in. A few of us are seeing some slight relief from the heat with a few isolated downpours this evening, but for the majority of the area is hot and steamy this evening. Tonight, temperatures will lower to near 75 degrees with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. To start off the work week tomorrow, the heat and humidity will return as more Gulf moisture pushes into the area with temperatures likely in the mid 90′s and heat index values around 105 degrees in the afternoon. More isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day tomorrow that could have downpours and lightning at times.
The humidity will continue throughout the upcoming work week with temperatures each day in the 90′s and better chances for rain and storms beginning on Tuesday and lasting through the week. The disturbance off in the Tropics now has a medium chance for tropical development through the next 2 to 5 days. We could potentially see our next tropical depression form within the next few days as it continues on a westward track. We will keep you updated on any new information on the Tropics!
