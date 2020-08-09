First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity will continue for the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had another hot day today with temperatures this afternoon back in the middle 90′s and heat indices ranging from 100 to 108 degrees with the humidity factored in. A few of us are seeing some slight relief from the heat with a few isolated downpours this evening, but for the majority of the area is hot and steamy this evening. Tonight, temperatures will lower to near 75 degrees with mostly clear skies and dry conditions. To start off the work week tomorrow, the heat and humidity will return as more Gulf moisture pushes into the area with temperatures likely in the mid 90′s and heat index values around 105 degrees in the afternoon. More isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day tomorrow that could have downpours and lightning at times.