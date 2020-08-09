Ridgeland’s Bennie the Barber offers unique service to kids with special needs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A barbershop in Ridgeland offers a unique service. It caters to children with special needs.
At first glance it may look like a pre-school or indoor playground.
"You see the struggle that parents go through for the simplest things. So, this seemed like one of the things you can do to make life easier for them."
Jim Beckham owns Bennie the Barber on Highway 51.
He wanted to create a happy place for kids of all ages.
Those with autism have a private section to help them feel more at ease.
“In this market no one concentrates on children. Kids are just... a lot of them are afraid when they go to the barber,” said Beckham.
"The concept is great. There are so many shops that can't take special needs children due to time constraints or disturbing other customers. This is perfect."
Jennifer Davenport is one of the stylists.
She's been doing hair for 30 years and has not seen a shop that gives that extra attention to children.
“We book them far enough apart where they can play a little bit and get settled and all. If they need a break, they can take one.”
“Kids leave here happy. They leave with a free toy. We have first haircut club that they get a certificate.”
Adults can get their haircut too at Bennie the Barber, but they go home empty handed.
