Man dies after ‘family dispute’ turns into shootout at Jackson funeral home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being shot near a Jackson funeral home.
Jackson Police say the shooting occurred on Robinson Street just after 3 p.m.
Walter Hart Jr., 26, was shot in the parking lot inside a vehicle at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home during what police are calling a family dispute.
According to JPD, Hart Jr. was asked to leave. As he was leaving, he began to fire shots at people outside.
Several shots were fired back and Hart Jr. was shot in the head. The driver of the vehicle stopped at a nearby gas station and called police.
When police officers arrived, Hart Jr. had succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect or suspects in this shooting are still at large.
