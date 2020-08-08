First seeds, now people are receiving unordered masks in the mail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cheryl Treadwell was surprised to find a package with her name of it from China with masks inside. Especially since she hand makes masks for close family and friends.
“Why would I order masks if I make masks?” she said.
Treadwell makes masks for those in her life who have underlying health conditions. So far, she and a few others have made about 300 masks.
Americans like Treadwell have received packages like these.
“The problem that we have is when they’ve actually sent merchandise to an address that did not order it,” said Tony Robinson with the Postal Inspection Service.
Robinson said packages like these could be part of a scam.
“There are scammers who will send items to unsuspecting customers, and then come back later on and try to collect money for those packages as if they owed something for them,” he said.
There are several different scams related to unordered packages.
“The other caveat is you may have a customer that orders something from a company and the company, instead of sending the item to the address of the customer, they send it through to a third party, but instead of the actual merchandise, they send trinkets,” he said.
Robinson says to contact the postal inspectors if someone receives a package they think is part of a fraud scheme. He said they use these reports to investigate the fraud cases. Robinson said to call 877-876-2455 or go to ftc.gov. He also said someone can turn down an unopened package.
