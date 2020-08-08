First Alert Forecast: More summer heat is likely on Sunday

During the next work week, we will begin to see more southerly flow and that will bring in more moisture and higher humidity values. Feels like temperatures will still likely be in the triple digits at the start of the week. With this return of moisture, we will begin to have better chance for daily scattered showers and storms each day with about a 40%-50% chance of rain. Temperatures at the start of the week will remain in the mid 90′s and by the end of the week we will see them slightly go down to the lower 90′s. The tropical wave we were monitoring now has a 0% chance of tropical formation within the next 5 days, so development is no longer expected.