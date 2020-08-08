First Alert Forecast: More summer heat is likely on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We have had a hot and steamy day today with temperatures in Jackson climbing to 97 degrees this afternoon. A few of us are seeing some relief from the summer heat with a few spotty showers and storms on the radar. Not everyone will see the rain for today. Any showers that are still out there by the time the sunsets, should fizzle out leaving us with dry and calm conditions overnight. temperatures tonight are expected to drop down to the mid 70′s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be almost a repeat of today with temperatures again in the mid 90′s, heat indices near 105 degrees, and possibly slightly better chances for those scattered showers and storms.
During the next work week, we will begin to see more southerly flow and that will bring in more moisture and higher humidity values. Feels like temperatures will still likely be in the triple digits at the start of the week. With this return of moisture, we will begin to have better chance for daily scattered showers and storms each day with about a 40%-50% chance of rain. Temperatures at the start of the week will remain in the mid 90′s and by the end of the week we will see them slightly go down to the lower 90′s. The tropical wave we were monitoring now has a 0% chance of tropical formation within the next 5 days, so development is no longer expected.
