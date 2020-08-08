First Alert Forecast: A hot and steamy start to the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are waking up this morning dry and in the lower 70′s across the region. So we are feeling pretty nice right now, but we’ve got a hot and steamy afternoon and evening ahead of us. Temperatures today are expected to climb to near 96 degrees with heat indices at or around 100 degrees. We had a couple of front push through this past week bringing dry air into the area, but we are getting back to our usual summer pattern and getting more southerly flow and that will allow moisture to filter back into Central Mississippi. A few of us could see a few spotty or isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but for the most part majority of spots will stay dry today. Expect lots of sunshine throughout today.
Tomorrow looks to be a very similar day with temperatures back in the mid 90′s, mostly sunny skies, and a 30% chances of scattered showers or storms. Heat indices tomorrow could be as high as 105 degrees. Through the next work week, the higher humidity will stick around and it will bring better chances for rain and storms each day, but will also keep temperatures slightly cooler than this weekend with high in the lower 90′s. The tropics are still fairly quiet compared to last week. We are still monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that still has a 10% chance of development within the next 2 to 5 days.
