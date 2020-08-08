First Alert Forecast: A hot and steamy start to the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are waking up this morning dry and in the lower 70′s across the region. So we are feeling pretty nice right now, but we’ve got a hot and steamy afternoon and evening ahead of us. Temperatures today are expected to climb to near 96 degrees with heat indices at or around 100 degrees. We had a couple of front push through this past week bringing dry air into the area, but we are getting back to our usual summer pattern and getting more southerly flow and that will allow moisture to filter back into Central Mississippi. A few of us could see a few spotty or isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but for the most part majority of spots will stay dry today. Expect lots of sunshine throughout today.