Two men arrested after 400 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County deputies arrested two men after 400 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday, August 4.
According to deputies, they stopped two men in a pickup truck, which was pulling a travel trailer with an expired tag.
Deputies said they spoke with the driver but became suspicious of him and his passenger.
Deputies said they searched the vehicles and discovered approximately 400 pounds of marijuana.
The marijuana was concealed in a false compartment of the travel trailer.
The driver was identified as Anthony Aaron Abernathy and the passenger was identified as Esteban Molina-Torres.
Both men were placed under arrest for trafficking a controlled substance. Abernathy was also charged with an expired tag.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for both men.
They are being held at the Madison County Detention Center.
