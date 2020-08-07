SEC releases updated 2020 football schedule

(WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 football schedule Friday.
The conference switched to a 10-game schedule with only conference games to limit travel as COVID-19 continues to spread.
That means each school was given two additional conference games to round out their full schedule.
Ole Miss added Kentucky (away) and South Carolina (home) to their schedule.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State added a home game with Vanderbilt and an away game with Georgia to their schedule.
The schedule does not include dates yet. Those will be released at a later time.
The SEC also pushed back its schedule to a September 26 start date, with the SEC Championship game coming on December 19.
