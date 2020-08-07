Police threaten to close road to Elton Swamp once 20 campers enter, owner says

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Police have threatened to shut down an access road to Elton Swamp, says owner Matt Gordon.
Authorities will do this, Gordon stated, once 20 campers have entered the 744-acre property.
According to our reporter on the scene, potential campers were not happy with the news.
Earlier this week, Mayor Lumumba signed an executive order closing off bars to indoor guests and limiting social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.
The order will last until 11:50 p.m. on August 11.
