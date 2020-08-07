Friday & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 94 degrees today after a morning low again of 65 degrees. Expect sunshine this weekend, but a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will reach the middle 90s. Next week will be hot, but more humid with showers and thunderstorms likely almost on a daily basis. Highs will reach the middle to lower 90s and the heat index will be over 100 degrees. Morning low temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees this weekend, but in the 70s next week. The tropics are pretty quiet right now, but with the exception of a weak disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic heading toward the Caribbean. There is only a 10 percent chance for development over the next 2 to 5 days. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 7:51pm.