First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Another beautiful, yet turning hotter, day in store for central Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, humidity levels will not be horrible - but still, feels like temperatures may crest above 100° during the afternoon hours. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, though most of region will remain dry.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will continue to hold nearby to the region through the upcoming weekend. Underneath the upper ridge, it’ll be hard to get a shower or storm to flare up on Saturday, though one or two bubble up amid highs in the middle 90s. Humidity levels will increase as the ridge shift east, bringing in a slightly better chance for a shower or storm by Sunday – though not a washout. Feels like temperatures both days will likely crest above 105°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Typical August steamy weather will emerge again as the ridge slips farther east. There won’t be many triggers, outside of the daytime heating to pop showers and storms. But, with amount of moisture in play – expect a scattering of storms to be possible each afternoon with highs in the lower 90s, overnights in the middle 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
