First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy weekend ahead

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will continue to hold nearby to the region through the upcoming weekend. Underneath the upper ridge, it’ll be hard to get a shower or storm to flare up on Saturday, though one or two bubble up amid highs in the middle 90s. Humidity levels will increase as the ridge shift east, bringing in a slightly better chance for a shower or storm by Sunday – though not a washout. Feels like temperatures both days will likely crest above 105°.