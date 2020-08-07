1 of 2 escaped inmates from Jefferson Davis County Jail captured in Chicago

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - One of two escaped inmates from the Jefferson Davis County Jail has been apprehended, says Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas.
Marcus Bridges was taken into custody after a vehicular pursuit with the United States Marshals Service in Chicago. Desmond Fortenberry is still at large.
The two escaped the jail on July 24th.
If you know the whereabouts of Fortenberry, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Fortenberry was arrested earlier in July after being wanted on a warrant for murder in Jefferson Davis County.
