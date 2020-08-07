Cars line up for Dept. of Agriculture dairy food box giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is distributing 1,400 dairy boxes to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson Friday morning.
The effort is part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is honored to be a part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Last month, the Department distributed 1,400 produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public. We will be continuing our efforts to assist the public during this time of need with additional food box distributions in September and October,” said Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.
Merchants Foodservice of Hattiesburg is providing the 1,400 dairy boxes containing yogurt, cheese, butter and milk. The Dairy Alliance and Borden Dairy are donating an additional 2,200 gallons of milk, and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. of Jackson is donating 42,000 eggs.
Those receiving a dairy food box will also receive two gallons of milk and 2 ½ dozen eggs.
MDAC volunteers are wearing masks and gloves at all times.
