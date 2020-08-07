Biden draws distinction on Black, Latino political diversity

Biden’s observation, part of a series of interviews with Black and Hispanic journalists, came during a back-and-forth over U.S.-Cuba policy. The former vice president was alluding to the dozens of national origins that make up the U.S. Hispanic population, especially in Florida, a presidential battleground. He later clarified his remarks on Twitter. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith – not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” he wrote, adding that throughout his long political career he’s “witnessed the diversity of thought, background and sentiment within the African American community” that “makes our … country a better place.”