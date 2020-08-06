11-year-old killed, mother and sisters taken to hospital after accident in Hinds County

11-year-old killed, mother and sisters taken to hospital after accident in Hinds County
By WLBT Digital | August 6, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 10:18 PM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old has died and her mother and two sisters have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Hinds County.

It happened around 6:30 Thursday evening near the 6700 block of Tank Road.

Officials say the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, flipping several times in the process.

An 11-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The mother and the two daughters were taken to UMMC; the mother and 16-year-old taken by ambulance, the 9-year-old airlifted in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.