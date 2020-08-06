Woman arrested, man wanted after 3-year-old Lee Co. child tests positive for meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been taken into custody and a man is still on the run after a 3-year-old in Lee County tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
After the Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a report that the child had tested positive for the drugs, all children in the home were removed and placed in a safety plan by Lee County Child Protective Services.
A criminal investigation was then initiated by the office.
During the investigation, according to police, it was discovered that both caretakers of the children had ‘lengthy’ criminal histories and both had tested positive for meth. Warrants were issued for the arrest of both caretakers for felony child abuse.
Cassie Neely, 35, from Plantersville was taken into custody on August 4 and is currently in the Lee County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Paul Eric Leathers, 47, from Plantersville is still on the run and is believed to be driving a silver Ford F-150 truck. He is possibly in the Mooreville area.
If you have any information on where Leathers may be located, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-841-9040.
