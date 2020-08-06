Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 90 degrees today after a morning low temperature of 65 degrees. Normal high this time of year is 92 and the normal low is 72. Northerly wind at 5mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by morning with highs tomorrow in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies. There will be a a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Expect a hot and humid weekend with highs in the middle 90s and it feeling like 105 degrees. A few afternoon showers this weekend will be more widespread next week. Things are quiet right now in the tropics, but they are predicting an above average hurricane season this year. Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:52pm.