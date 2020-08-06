15 recruits graduate under Jackson Fire Department training

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The recruits graduated Thursday morning in a ceremony at the city’s fire training center.
This is the first time a recruiting class has graduated under JFD in 6 years - recruits usually undergo training at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.
Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie Owens says he is proud to have done it in-house.
“I thought that we could do one in-house just to test our instructors, and I thought we could show the world that we could do our own class,” said Owens. “I think it worked out really well because, as you can see, we have some bright students in this class and I think they’re going to go on and make a great career with the Jackson Fire Department.”
Marquis Wade is one of the new recruits and he spoke about why he decided to join the force.
“Making a change in people’s lives and just being there is my biggest thing,” Wade said. “Changing the community and help our community to be better. I would like to encourage the younger generation in our community that there are other ways to do things.”
