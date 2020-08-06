Meridian police lieutenant arrested, charged with DUI

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WLBT) - Meridian Police Lieutenant John Griffith faces DUI charges after an arrest in Alabama, as reported by WTOK.
Orange Beach police officers arrested Griffith on Wednesday after receiving calls about an erratic driver around noon.
Police said Griffith was pulled over and arrested after refusing to take a breathalyzer.
Griffith was booked into jail and has since been released.
Griffith was previously suspended in May following a three-week internal investigation for improperly supervising officers under his authority. Griffith, who was a captain at the time of the investigation, was demoted to lieutenant and eventually re-instated.
Griffith has been with the Meridian Police Department for nearly 25 years.
