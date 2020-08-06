McComb Walmart closes to sanitize, restock

“Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we chose to take the proactive step to temporarily close our store at 1608 Veterans Blvd. in McComb to the public on Wednesday, August 5 and all-day Thursday, August 6, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve the community once again. We plan to reopen to customers at 7 a.m. on Friday, August 7.