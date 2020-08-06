Harvard professor says Mississippi must get COVID-19 numbers down before opening schools

”It’s not too late but it will take awhile, so, you know, a mask mandate, even if everybody where’s a mask, is not going to solve this overnight. I think it’s along unto itself, not enough, but I do expect in the next three weeks, some of these policies will begin to make a difference. But, also, I think there’s more to be done and ultimately, whether it takes three weeks or six weeks, we owe it to the people of Mississippi to do the things that will protect lives, to protect health and ultimately, that’s better for the economy. It’s better for our kids. It’s better for everyone,” said Dr. Jha.