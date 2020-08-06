Grandmother let underage grandchild steer car before hitting 5 people, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a grandmother let her underage grandchild steer her car before a crash that sent five people to the hospital.
“I end up getting out of the way and she end up on him right here in this area and knocked him all the way over there,” said Tadarius Allmond, witness.
Tadarius Allmond said he was on the side of the road talking with his cousin and friends when a speeding car came up behind. He saw it and ran.
The five victims were not so lucky, including his cousin.
“She hit him so hard, he landed in front of me,” said Allmond.
“She hit him so hard that her car turned like it was turned around,” said Alisha Craft, relative.
Craft and Allmond say all the victims who were hit have broken legs and other injuries -- a horrifying scene.
“I seen my cousin and all of them laying down. They was all unconscious. Wasn’t nobody moving, they was all twisted up. It was looking bad,” said Craft.
Police charged 58-year-old Ernestine Hollomon with DUI and other traffic offenses. According to police, her grandson was sitting in her lap driving when the crash happened. Neighbors say the child is 13 years old.
“He said he was trying to push the brake but his grandmother was pushing the gas full force,” said Craft.
Craft says Hollomon told police she was not driving, even though she was in the driver’s seat. She says Hollomon’s grandson told investigators he was actually driving.
The street is very narrow and neighbors say children and adults are always out socializing as they were Tuesday night when the crash happened.
“It was terrifying,” said Allmond.
Relatives say the man who was knocked across the street is in critical condition after having surgery.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.