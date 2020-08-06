First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, muggier days ahead

THURSDAY: A touch warmer as an upper ridge of pressure begins to nudge its way into the area. Expect mostly sunny skies; a stray storm risk and temperatures returning to the lower 90s by the afternoon hours; falling back to near 70° overnight.
FRIDAY: Another beautiful, yet turning hotter, day in store for central Mississippi. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, humidity levels will not be horrible - but still, feels like temperatures may crest above 100° during the afternoon hours. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, though most of region will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will generally hold firm over the region through the next several days. But, as the ridge begins to offer up moisture return off the Gulf of Mexico, expect, not only an increase in temperatures, but an increase in humidity as well. By the weekend, highs will manage the lower to middle 90s amid a mostly to partly sunny skies and a few pop-up downpours. Better rain chances emerge again by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
