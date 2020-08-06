Dontrez Stigger, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dontrez Stigger, a 19-year-old black man, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after being shot in his car, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on Trinity Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Investigators say Stigger was in his vehicle when someone fired at him multiple times.
Holmes said Stigger was transported to an undisclosed hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police have not yet made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
