Dairy boxes to be distributed at Miss. State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will distribute 1,400 dairy boxes to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7.
The food distribution is part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which was created by the United States Department of Agriculture.
“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is honored to be a part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Last month, the Department distributed 1,400 produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public,” said Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.
The department says people may arrive at 9 a.m. but must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will instruct people to open their trunks for placement of the dairy boxes.
Gipson says MDAC will continue to assist the public with additional food box distributions in September and October.
