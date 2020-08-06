Company seeking landfill files lawsuit against Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The company seeking to build a third landfill in Madison County is suing county supervisors, saying they didn’t take action to provide an updated needs assessment.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality needed the needs assessment before considering a permit.
NCL Waste filed an appeal of the board’s lack of action last Thursday, arguing the company began the process of developing a third landfall as far back as 2008 with Madison County’s blessing.
The appeal is asking the court to “reverse the Board’s decision, render the decision that the Board ought to have made, that is, provide the Needs Assessment, and certify the same to the Board.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.