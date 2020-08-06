Childcare centers adjust as schools delay reopening

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - At Little Dreamers Childcare Center in Ridgeland, everyone over the age of three must wear a mask.
The children only take them off to eat or nap.
It's one of many safety measures director Jackie Smith has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We also require that the parents stop at the door as they enter. We check temperatures and we go directly to the classroom where we wash hands. We try to keep our children separated as much part of the day,” said Smith.
The facility is located between school districts in Hinds and Madison Counties.
Smith said parents, who must keep their kids in virtual school, call daily but there’s no room at Little Dreamers.
They only provide after school care.
“That means picking them up and bringing them and offering homework assistance. I know it’s tough for a lot of parents that are, you know, struggling to figure out how they’re going to work,” said Smith.
From talking to other local daycare directors, Smith said this a similar problem for most of them.
With every school change and health guideline that comes out, Smith said they will do all they can to adjust.
“In a daycare environment you have different children different learning levels grade levels and “are we certified [to each of these kids?”] you have to take that into consideration,” said Smith; ”...we get the information. We’re like ok, let’s go back to the drawing board.”
