Byron Jones, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Byron Jones, a 26-year-old man, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after being shot while washing his vehicle, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened in the 100 block of East Northside Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Holmes said Jones was hit multiple times and was transported to an undisclosed hospital.
Jones later died of his injuries.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in this case.
If you have any information that can help authorities, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
