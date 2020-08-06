Bobbie Ann Bright, 59

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bobbie Ann Bright, a 59-year-old woman, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after being shot and killed by her son, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at a home in the 1500 block of David Drive at approximately 11 p.m.
Police found Bright and her daughter, 32-year-old M’Tisha Jackson, fatally shot.
Investigators found Bright’s son, 34-year-old Markeith Jackson, at the scene and determined he was responsible.
Holmes said other family members were present in the home when the shooting took place.
Jackson has since been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
