Vicksburg Warren School District the latest to postpone start of school

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to postpone the start of the school year to Monday, August 17.
The originally scheduled date was Friday, August 7.
The Board says the decision was based on the growing concerns about safely opening schools due to the delayed delivery of important PPE for students and staff.
The Board first approved back-to-school plans in mid-July, allowing families to choose either in-person or distance learning for their students. Families will continue to have the options as outlined in the original plan and both options will begin on August 17.
The Board also made the following adjustments in the 2020-2021 school calendar:
- Staff professional development days on November 2, 2020 and January 4, 2021 have been moved to August 13 - 14, 2020. Students will attend school on November 2 and January 4.
- Fall break cancelled - students will attend school on October 9, 2020 and October 12, 2020.
- Winter break cancelled - students will attend school on February 12, 2021 and February 13, 2021.
The Hinds, Madison, Pearl and Rankin school districts have also postponed their start dates.
