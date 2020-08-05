Teen arrested after foiled carjacking attempt

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen faces charges after an attempted carjacking.
Vicksburg police officers were called to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Fleur-de-Lis Drive on Wednesday morning after a 911 call.
A man told police two people tried to steal his truck at gunpoint before he wrestled the gun away. The suspects then ran away.
A K-9 officer was able to track down the suspects through the woods and found them behind Parkwood South Apartments.
One suspect surrended while the other led officers on a brief chase.
Devonta Harris, 17, is charged with attempted armed carjacking and is being held without bond.
The second person was released without facing any charges.
