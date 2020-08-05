Suit filed against City of Jackson, JPD, and Hinds Co. Supervisor David Archie for alleged misconduct

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Edwards, also known by his online moniker Cipher, is filing a lawsuit against multiple city and county officials for alleged misconduct.
Edwards’ suit names the defendants as follows: the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Chief James Davis of the Jackson Police Department, Deputy Chief Deric Hearns, Hinds County, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Hinds County Supervisor David Archie.
He is alleging that the group conspired to unlawfully have him thrown in jail.
Edwards was arrested in July for allegedly cyberstalking Hinds County Supervisor David Archie. Archie accused Edwards of cyberstalking him and making threats against his life on his Facebook and radio talk show.
Edwards faces six charges in all: three counts of simple assault, stalking, obscene electronic communication and cyberstalking, which is a felony.
Edwards is now accusing the City, JPD, and the Hinds County Supervisor of misusing tax payers funds, abusing their power as elected officials, and conspiring to commit a false arrest among many other accusations.
No response yet from any defendants in the suit. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.