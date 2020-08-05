Rankin County Schools announce one-week delay, hybrid start for all students

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District has announced online that it will make some changes to the start of the school year, following Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order on Tuesday for some school districts.
RCSD will now start class for all K through 12 students one week later than planned, on Monday, August 17. A hybrid attendance scenario will be followed for at least the first two weeks of school, but the district will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation with hopes to move to an “enhanced traditional” scenario after that.
The hybrid scenario divides students into Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 groups, allowing them to report to school on alternating days according to their last name. Schools will alert families of their cohort group. Wednesdays will be virtual learning days for all students, to allow for deep cleaning, weekly planning, and professional development.
· Cohort 1: Face-to-face in school on Monday and Thursday; Distance learning on Tuesday, Wednesday,and Friday.
· Cohort 2: Face-to-face in school on Tuesday and Friday; Distance learning on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
The district also says that Northwest Rankin High School will actually begin school for the first week with virtual distance learning, due to construction delays.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.