Pearl Public Schools delay school year start until Aug. 17

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public School District will delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Monday, August 17.
The district says the delay is in response to Governor Tate Reeves’ recommendation from his press brief on Tuesday.
The district has planned for students Pre-K through 5th grade to begin on a traditional schedule with a staggered start.
Students in grades 6-12 will begin a hybrid schedule for two weeks.
PPSD plans to implement a traditional schedule on August 31; however, that may be changed.
