Pearl Public Schools delay school year start until Aug. 17
By Justin Dixon | August 5, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:24 AM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public School District will delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Monday, August 17.

The district says the delay is in response to Governor Tate Reeves’ recommendation from his press brief on Tuesday.

[ READ MORE: Gov. Reeves pushes school start date for 7-12th grade in 8 counties; Issues statewide mask mandate ]

The district has planned for students Pre-K through 5th grade to begin on a traditional schedule with a staggered start. 

Pearl School District, Pre-K through 5th Grade
Pearl School District, Pre-K through 5th Grade (Source: Pearl Public School District)

Students in grades 6-12 will begin a hybrid schedule for two weeks. 

Pearl Public School District, 6th through 12th
Pearl Public School District, 6th through 12th (Source: Pearl Public School District)

PPSD plans to implement a traditional schedule on August 31; however, that may be changed.

