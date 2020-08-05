MPD: Missing Kansas mother believed to have traveled through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities need your help finding a missing Kansas mother.
Police say 36-year-old Marilane Carter is believed to have traveled through the Memphis Metro area.
She was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park, Kansas around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Carter was traveling in her gray 2011 GMC Acadia to visit family in Birmingham, Alabama.
Police say her last known telephone contact with family places her in Memphis.
Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants.
Her family hasn’t heard from her since Aug. 2.
If you see her, please contact police.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.