MPD: Missing Kansas mother believed to have traveled through Memphis

MPD: Missing Kansas mother believed to have traveled through Memphis
MPD: Missing Kansas mother believed to have traveled through Memphis (Source: Overland Park Police Dept.)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 7:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities need your help finding a missing Kansas mother.

Police say 36-year-old Marilane Carter is believed to have traveled through the Memphis Metro area.

She was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park, Kansas around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Carter was traveling in her gray 2011 GMC Acadia to visit family in Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say her last known telephone contact with family places her in Memphis.

Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long brown hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants.

Her family hasn’t heard from her since Aug. 2.

If you see her, please contact police.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.