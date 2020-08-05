Mayor Lumumba shuts down bar service for one week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bars across the Capital City are being shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made the move on a new executive order that went into effect Tuesday night.
All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns and private clubs in Jackson will have to shut down completely, at least for a week, under the Mayor’s new executive order.
They are allowed to provide take out or drive-through service.
In addition, bar service in all establishments including restaurants must close to the public.
Restaurants can only serve people who are seated at tables or patrons getting pull up or drive-through service.
At Martin’s Bar, there was a good crowd of people during the noon hour.
The majority of their customers enjoying lunch. Some wondering how effective the Mayor’s plan to stop the spread of the virus will be.
For many establishments, this could cut into their bottom line as they’ve already seen their customer base fall off.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.