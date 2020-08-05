Madison business owner pleads guilty in immigration case

MADISON, Miss. (AP) - Federal authorities said the owner of a business in Mississippi and his company pleaded guilty Tuesday to harboring people who entered the country illegally.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, in a news release, said Rui Ping Lin and his company, Red Samurai Sushi, Inc., of Madison, Mississippi, entered the plea before Senior U.S. District Judge David M. Bramlette III.
As part of the plea, Red Samurai agreed to two years’ probation and an immigration compliance program, in addition to forfeiture and a $100,000 fine.
Formal sentencing is set for Oct. 27.
